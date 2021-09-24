Booster jab to be offered to people with compromised immunity next week

People who are immunocompromised will be offered a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from next week.

The HSE says those who have a functioning immune system need just two shots to reach the required level of immune response.

But those who have a compromised immune system, such as certain cancer patients or people on certain medication require three shots to reach the required level of immune response.

Consultants will identify patients who need a third shot and will start contacting them from Wednesday next with appointments starting on Friday.

The Health Service says it is not the beginning of their general booster campaign though.