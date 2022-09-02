Bord Gais Energy increasing electricity & gas prices by over 45%

Bord Gais Energy is to increase its prices for the second time this year with the unit price of its electricity jumping 45.7% and gas by 48.6%.

This means average bills will go up by 34% and 39% respectively from 2nd of October for 350,000 electricity customers and 300,000 gas customers.

The increases will add around €579 a year to the average customer’s electricity bill and €526 to their gas bill.

This is the fifth price hike announcement from an energy supplier in a week following hikes by SSE Airtricity, Community Power, PrepayPower, and Electric Ireland.

Bord Gais Energy last increased its prices in April, when it upped the price of its gas by 43% and its electricity by 29%.

It also increased its electricity prices three times in 2021 and its gas prices twice

When all increases are taken into account households are looking at paying over €1,300 more for their electricity and over €1,100 more for their gas.