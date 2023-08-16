Borris Fair hailed a huge success as annual clean-up gets underway in the County Carlow area

The Borris Fair is done and dusted for another year.

The popular event takes place on the Feast of the Assumption (15th August) and has done so for about 400 years.

It had taken a break during the Covid pandemic peak and returned in 2022 though numbers were lower than previously.

But it appears attendance was up a little yesterday and all appears to have gone well despite the traffic congestion.

One woman had to be taken by ambulance for what’s understood to have been a medical issue, after being looked after on-site by the local first responders.

And while some businesses along the Main Street shut their doors for the day, others remained open and the atmosphere was lively.

Our Edwina Grace was there and spoke to attendees, locals and business people – hear that here: