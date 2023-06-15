Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas gets underway from tomorrow

The Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas gets underway tomorrow (Friday).

75 speakers will take to the stage over 60 events across the weekend on the grounds of the estate in Carlow.

The festival has seen the likes of members of Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin have talks as well as chats about neuroscience, literary gems and more.

Festival Organiser Hugo Jellet describes what’s coming up on day one.

“And it kicks off with Jeremy Irons and Sinead Cusack reading from Ulysses, Bill Whelan, who is the composer of Riverdance, Colin Greenwood, who’s from Radiohead,” and lots more.

Check it all out HERE