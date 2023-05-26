Borris Post Office set to close its doors this afternoon as postmistress retires

Today is the last day locals in South Carlow can use the current post office in Borris.

The postmistress Jacqueline Doyle is retiring and so the building will close at 4 o’clock this (Friday) afternoon.

Fortunately for the area the services will be available from Monday at O’Shea’s Centra.

Local Councillor Willie Quinn has been paying tribute to the postmistress of 12 years and her family, telling KCLR “It’s very sad to see Josephine and Tara finish up and I’d just like to wish them all the best and thank them from all the people in South Carlow and the parishes in the surrounding areas, you know, for the last 12 years they’ve done a fantastic job and they were very helpful to everyone, a great manner for the post office, always there to help the people, they were really brilliant”.

And he adds that the the important thing is that the services will be available to locals in the village and surrounding areas.