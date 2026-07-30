The government is being urged to do more to protect Irish jobs, with further redundancies imminent.

Boston Scientific has notified the Department of Enterprise of its intention to cut jobs at its Irish operation.

The medical device company employs over 7,000 people in Galway, Clonmel and Cork.

It comes following lay-off announcements in recent months from the likes of Meta, TikTok and Aer Lingus.

Labour’s Enterprise Spokesperson, Wexford TD George Lawlor thinks it’s a further sign of instability prompted by Donald Trump’s tariffs:

“As a country, I suppose, we need to get serious on foot of these, this contagion that appears both in the tech sector and medical devices, we need to get serious about developing a new industrial policy that will continue to ensure that we can attract the kind of high-quality foreign direct investment, but also grow our own indigenous enterprise base.”

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