Both Carlow & Kilkenny are holding events to mark World Suicide Prevention Day

A number of events will role out locally from this morning to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

Carlow Traveller Project hosts a get together from 10am at St Catherine’s Community Centre.

Kilkenny Gospel Choir will hold a special service at 7.30 this evening at St Fiacre’s Church in Loughboy with Pieta House’s Aurelia Glynn as the guest speaker.

Father Willie Purcell told KCLR they’ve been running this event since the group formed nineteen years ago.