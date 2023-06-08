Brand new Climate Action project “Ours to Protect” kicking off on KCLR this morning

A brand new Climate Action project kicks off here on KCLR later this morning, as we launch “Ours to Protect”, a radio project spearheaded by the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.

The year-long initiative will see 23 local and regional stations broadcast over 1,200 new and unique programmes, all devoted to climate action.

Funded through Coimisiún na Mean Sound and Vision fund, the programmes will seek to examine the impact of energy, travel, food waste amongst others.

Tune into KCLR Live this morning for more.