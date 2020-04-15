Breaking – Devastation over death of two healthcare workers at St Luke’s

Two healthcare workers at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Tributes are being paid to the man and the woman this evening by their colleagues at St Luke’s who are devastated by the news.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group issued a statement to KCLR this evening saying: “I can confirm that two healthcare workers from St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow Kilkenny have passed away, having tested positive for Covid 19. We wish to extend our sincere condolences to their family friends and colleagues. We have no further comment to make at this time.”