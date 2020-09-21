Brendan Murray on Breakfast Buffet (Saturday, 19 Sept 2020)

What do you do after you’ve spent time as part of a Louis Walsh boyband, you’ve represented Ireland in the Eurovision and competed in X Factor UK?

You make an appearance on KCLR of course!

Former HomeTown member Brendan Murray has been hailed by Robbie Williams as “an artist having an impossibly perfect pop voice”. Some praise for the young Tuam man who’s now aged just 23.

He’s been busy but has plenty more planned as he updated our Brian Redmond on KCLR’s Breakfast Buffet on Saturday (19 September).

Listen back here:

And hear the song here: