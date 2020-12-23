Brexit negotiations look set to continue beyond Christmas Day

The Taoiseach has warned Brexit negotiations could go beyond Christmas Day.

There’s still no agreement between the EU and UK as the time before the deadline ticks down.

Micheál Martin has said there may not be an outcome before Christmas.

Meanwhile, NHS leaders in the UK are calling on the government to extend the Brexit transition period, because of fears over what “no-deal” could mean for the Covid19 crisis.

They’re asking for it to be delayed for a month, to protect patients and avoid a cliff-edge moment on the first day of the new year.

But a UK government spokesperson says the healthcare system will “thrive” after the transition period.