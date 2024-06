Brian’s Not Here To Judge You.

In our Brian’s Not Here to Judge You series, we’re meeting members of the diverse communities across Kilkenny and Carlow, and platforming stories of inclusivity and community engagement.

This week, Brian went back to his dancing days and met with local members of the down syndrome community who attend a weekly dance class. They told him all about how much the class means to them.

This series is funded through Coimisiún na Meán Sound & Vision Fund.