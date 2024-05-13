Bruce Springsteen returned to Kilkenny last night for a sell-out steller performance at UPMC Nowlan Park last night.

Those in early were treated to This Hard Land just after 5pm with the main event kicking off close to 7:15 with at tribute to the late Shane MacGowan in the form of Rainy Night in Soho.

30 more songs followed – Spirit in the Night seeing him jump into the pit then telling the audience ‘I’m stuck’ and needing a little help to get back over the barrier, but not before pulling a jokey face;

Diehard fans were delighted with the bluesy sounds intermixed with the better known classics including Born to Run, Glory Days & Dancing in the Dark which brought us closer to the end with an energetic Twist & Shout and ending with a solo performance of I’ll See You in My Dreams. (Full setlist here).

Bruce knows where he is tonight … #Kilkenny pic.twitter.com/JIMRNkj5do — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) May 12, 2024

In between he interacted with attendees handing out plecs and a harmonica while accepting a tie as well as song requests written on the back of cereal box cardboard.

Gardaí have told KCLR News that despite the huge crowds that had descended on the city, the night went off with no major issues and just a few needed pulling aside for minor alcohol related incidents as Inspector Paul Donohoe’s been outlining to KCLR News’ Edwina Grace;

While their traffic plan appeared to work well, all moving out of the arena and home pretty swiftly.

And the fans were delighted;