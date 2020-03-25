KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Bruton promises rescue for local radio
Communications Minister working with Broadcasting Authority
Minister Richard Bruton says he will have news in the coming days for the independent radio sector.
Stations like KCLR who are keeping their local communities informed throughout the current crisis are among those hard hit by the closure of local businesses with the loss of advertising revenue.
The Communications Minister told KCLR Live that he was working with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland on measures and hopes to make an announcement soon.