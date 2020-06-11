KCLR News
Bryan: Britain closer than ever to crashing out of EU with no trade deal
The Kilkennyman and former IFA president has reported back from meeting with Barnier in Brusselssits on a number of European committees as a former IFA President.
We’re closer than ever to Britain crashing out of the EU with no trade deal, according to John Bryan.
He met with the Chief Brexit Negotiator yesterday in Brussels and says Michel Barnier is angry at the UK’s policy of playing chicken with these crucial talks.