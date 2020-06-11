KCLR News

Bryan: Britain closer than ever to crashing out of EU with no trade deal

The Kilkennyman and former IFA president has reported back from meeting with Barnier in Brussels

Fine Gael's John Bryan

We’re closer than ever to Britain crashing out of the EU with no trade deal, according to John Bryan.

The Kilkennyman sits on a number of European committees as a former IFA President.

He met with the Chief Brexit Negotiator yesterday in Brussels and says Michel Barnier is angry at the UK’s policy of playing chicken with these crucial talks.

