Budding Young Scientists from Carlow & Kilkenny head for RDS
20 projects from Kilkenny have made the cut this year and 1 from Carlow
There’s 21 local project’s competing in this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.
It gets underway in Dublin today and will open to the public on Thursday.
There’s just one entry from Carlow this year with 20 projects from Kilkenny
Climate Change is dominating this year’s exhibition with two-thirds of the projects on environmental topics.