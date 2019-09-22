Buildings in Carlow are to be demolished after the opening of Tyndall College

The former Carlow Institute of Further Education and the VEC Secondary School buildings in Carlow will soon be no more.

The students that once would have gone to the VEC are now attending the newly-opened Tyndall College, while the Institute of Further Education was also given a brand new home.

IT Carlow is now tendering for a company to demolish the old buildings.

That includes four main buildings and various outbuildings and other structures.

Any hardpaving and underground services will also have to be grubbed up and the ground reseeded.