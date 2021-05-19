Bulk buying of houses & duplexes will now not be allowed by local authorities in Carlow, Kilkenny or across the country

Local authorities across the country will now not allow bulk buying of houses and duplexes.

Legislation’s to follow that will reserve up to 50% of new developments for owner occupiers. But this appies to future planning permissions.

And from midnight tonight stamp duty of 10% will apply to the purchase of ten or more residential houses, but apartments are exempt.

It’s after the Government last night laid out plans to tackle the influence of investment funds.

Those plans have been savaged by the Opposition for not going far enough.