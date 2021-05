A County Carlow home was ransacked during a burglary.

It happened yesterday (Thursday, 6th May) between 6:30am and 6pm at the house in the Knockbarragh area of Kildavin.

A patio door to the rear of the premises was smashed in order to gain entry and a sum of cash was taken.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact gardaĆ­ in Tullow.