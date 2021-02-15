Burglars steal safe full of cash and jewellery from home in Co Kilkenny

A safe full of cash and jewellery has been stolen from a home in Callan.

Burglars smashed their way into the house in Tullamaine through a patio door at the side of the house.

The house was ransacked a safe containing the money and jewellery was removed from the house.

It’s happened sometime between last Wednesday and ten o’clock yesterday morning.

The value of the contents of the safe is not known at this time.

Gardaí in Callan are appealling for anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has any information to get in touch.