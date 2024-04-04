The Detective Unit in Carlow Garda Station are investigating a robbery at Tesco Supermarket in Tullow.

At approximately 3.05am this morning it’s believed two men forcibly entered the premises by breaking a window and stole a number of valuable items including mobile phones, cigarettes’ and video games.

Gardai believe two males on e-scooter’s are the suspects and are appealing to anyone that may have been in the area during that time, if they have dash cam footage or any information to come forward and contact them on 059 913620.