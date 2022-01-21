Burglary in Milford under investigation by Gardaí in Carlow

A burglary in the Milford area of Carlow is under investigation.

It happened on Wednesday (19th Jan) between 4.30 and 5pm.

Anyone who noticed suspicious vehicles in the Powerstown area is asked to contact Carlow Garda station.

In particular, they’d like to speak to those in a black Audi which is understood to have had at least four people travelling in it and was seen heading onto the M9, northbound.

Meanwhile, a home in Ballinakill was broken into sometime between the 12th and 19th of January.

Castlecomer Gardaí are investigating this one.

And Gardaí at Thomastown continue to appeal for information regarding an aggravated burglary in Ballyshane, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny on Tuesday (18th Jan) – details here