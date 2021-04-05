Burst main affecting water supply in parts of Kilkenny

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council are working to repair a burst water main which is affecting the supply to customers in Mooncoin, Silversprings, Ballinearsney and Grange. Up to one hundred properties are affected, however crews are working to restore supply as soon as possible with an estimated restoration time of 4pm currently in place.

The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of their website https://www.water.ie.