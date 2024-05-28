Dublin Airport is ready for more than 10 million passengers this summer and

Expressway Route 4 is adding to its service to accommodate this by offering 14 daily services from Carlow to Dublin Airport

Carlow holidaymakers travelling to Dublin Airport this summer are being encouraged to ditch their cars and opt for coach travel, with Expressway Route 4 offering 14 services from Waterford via Carlow to Dublin Airport.

With services from Carlow to Dublin Airport departing as early as 06:00, Expressway takes the stress out of travelling to the Airport by using the Route 4 (Waterford to Dublin Airport) service.

Expressway services operate seven services per day from Carlow to Dublin Airport, operating at 06:00, 07:59, 10:14, 11:56, 13:56, 15:56, 19:16 and 21:05. From Dublin Airport to Carlow, return services operate at 09:00, 10:50, 13:05, 15:05, 17:30, 19:15 and 22:15.

There are early bird online return fares from as little as €29:50 for adults while those aged 19-25 can avail of the Young Adult return fares of €18.80. Customers also have the option to buy a ten-journey ticket, which has been reduced from €51 to €32 so there hasn’t been a better time to travel with Expressway.