Business Watch back up and running in Carlow

Putting crime prevention more into the hands of local traders is the aim of the newly re-launched Business Watch in Carlow.

It’s an initiative that was in place there years ago and now the Gardaí, the Chamber of Commerce, the Local Enterprise Office and others have come together to start it up again.

The first event is being held this morning with a seminar on crime prevention in An Gairdín Beo.

Pierce Kavanagh from the Local Enterprise Office says they want to encourage and demonstrate how businesses can protect themselves.