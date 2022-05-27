Businesses across Carlow set to air concerns and showcase successes to Minister of State Robert Troy

Businesses across Carlow today get to air their concerns and showcase successes with a Junior Minister from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Robert Troy, who has responsibility for trade promotion, digital and company regulation, is spending the afternoon locally, beginning in Borris after 2pm before moving onto Bagenalstown and Carlow Town.

He’s set to meet with local chamber of commerce representatives as well as some of those working in architectural and structural steelwork, engineering, machining and tool making.

It’s understood Minister Troy will also stop off at the Workman’s Club before finishing up at Éist to mark the official opening of its new centre and in celebration of the cancer support centre’s tenth anniversary.