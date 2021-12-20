Busy start to Christmas week for St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

It’s a busy start to Christmas week at St Luke’s Hospital with 22 patients waiting on a bed this morning.

There are 16 waiting on trolleys in the Emergency Department today with six on other wards.

Added to that 10 patients with Covid-19 were being treated at the General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny last night, Sunday 19th December, with three in the local intensive care unit.

The facility was officially 80 old over the weekend having opened on 18th December 1941.