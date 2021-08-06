Busy weekend ahead for rail line through Carlow and Kilkenny

If you’re set to travel by train this weekend, book in advance.

That’s the warning from Iarnroid Eireann.

Advance booking for Intercity rail travel remains mandatory in order to manage the 75% of on-board capacity under current public health measures.

And with All Ireland semi-finals rolling out, demand’s sure to be high on the Waterford / Dublin line.

Rail organisation spokesperson Barry Kenny’s told KCLR News “People travelling on our intercity services and particularly looking at the semi-finals this weekend it is essential that you pre-book intercity travel at the moment, trains are selling out, we’re obviously operating within the current health guidelines of only 75% of capacity onboard being available for use”.

He adds “Regardless if you’re travelling for the hurling, and indeed Kilkenny and Carlow are affected on both days because Waterford are travelling for the other semi-final, it is essential if you’re planning to travel with intercity this weekend that you do book that rail travel in advance in advance”.

