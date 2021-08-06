Carlow Town train station’s accessibility refurbishment works set for completion

Accessibility refurbishment works at Carlow Town’s train station are due to be completed.

The footbridge and lifts there are expected to re-open by the end of next month.

The Department of Transport has confirmed that they will be in operation this October.

Confirmation of the completion comes from local Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor who says “This project has been going on for a long time now and while accessibility is welcome there have been a lot of people anxiously waiting to see this work completed”.

She adds “Following an update from the Department of Transport, I have been informed that the footbridge and lifts at Carlow Station are expected to open to the public in October 2021. According to the department, the works will be significantly completed in August 2021 with final inspection, commissioning and approval activities due to be undertaken during September 2021.”

And Deputy Murnane O’Connor also says “A lot of people have contacted me regarding the update on accessibility works at Carlow Train Station, and now that the country is reopening, I am pleased to see the plan and the expected delivery in a few months.”

Read about why the works were needed here