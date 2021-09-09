Waterford Minister insists Sláintecare is not in doubt after resignations

The government insists the future of Sláintecare isn’t in doubt.

It follows the resignation of two senior officials involved in the long-term healthcare plan.

That plan aims to provide universal healthcare, free GP care, and an end to private practice in public hospitals.

Professor Tom Keane stepped down as Chair of the Implementation Advisory Council saying: ”that the requirements for implementing this unprecedented programme for change are seriously lacking”.

Laura Magahy also stepped down from her role as Executive Director.

The Junior Health Minister, Waterford TD Mary Butler, admits the resignations are a setback but they will drive on the with the plan: ”Sláintecare is not in any doubt and we have proven that with the substantial funding that went into Sláintecare in last year’s budget with an unprecedented €23bn that went into health and drove on many of the programmes in the Sláintecare narrative.”