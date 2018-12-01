Bye-laws tackling aggressive begging come into effect in Carlow from today

Carlow’s new bye-laws around begging come into force today.

They were approved by the county council last month.

Speaking to KCLR News, Council Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue says they’re not designed to target those genuinely down on their luck.

It’s specifically for people who verbally abuse or physically harrass people on the streets for money.

Anyone who witnesses this behaviour is being asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.