Cabinet plan to affect Kilkenny City, Carlow Town and South Kilkenny

The Cabinet has approved a plan to link rent increases to inflation and cap it at 2% per year in rent pressure zones.

It’s will affect Kilkenny City and Carlow Town as well as South Kilkenny.

The legislation is due to be published soon and it will then go before the Oireachtas for debate.

The bill will also include a provision for indefinite tenancy length.

Minister Darragh O’Brien says he isn’t phased by criticism from both renter and landlord groups.