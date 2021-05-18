Cabinet to be updated on progress re HSE cyber attack, while Carlow Kilkenny oncology is off today

Cabinet Ministers will be updated this morning on progress in dealing with the cyber attack on the HSE.

Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and the Taoiseach will update their colleagues after briefings yesterday evening.

It’s expected to be a number of days still before the full extent of the ransomware attack is known.

Here’s the latest information regarding St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny:

Consultant Cardiologist Michael Conway says it’s important you bring your hospital identification number, that’s your ‘L’-number.

Listen back to his conversation with our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is here:

Meanwhile, here’s where we stand locally with other services with further updates due here: