Cabinet to sign off on investigation into CervicalCheck scandal
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Health Minister Simon Harris wants HIQA to investigate why women weren't told their tests were being reviewed

KCLR96FM News & Sport 2 hours ago
The cabinet will approve a statutory investigation into the CervicalCheck scandal this morning.

The Minister for Health wants HIQA to investigate why 162 women were not told their smear tests were being reviewed.

17 women who were part of the review died.

Health watchdog HIQA is now being asked to carry out a root and branch review of the CervicalCheck programme.

Health Minister Simon Harris says affected women should get an independent review.

