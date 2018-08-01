Cafés in Kilkenny and Carlow in running for 2018 Irish Café Awards

A number of cafés and coffee shops in Kilkenny and Carlowhave been shortlisted in the inaugural Irish Café Awards.

Among those to top the title category for the South East are The Lazy River Café in Graiguecullen with Kilkenny’s Mocha Vintage Tea Rooms (Gas House Lane), Cathedral Café (James’ Green) & The Fig Tree (High Street) also in the running.

The Customers Most Wanted Café of the Year includes Carlow’s BeaNice Café (Dublin Street), the Tea Rooms at Duckett’s Grove, Café De Mode in Ballon, the Mullichain Café in St Mullins and the Blackberry Café in Thomastown.

Carlow’s also in the running for Barista Team of the Year with Quigley’s Café, Bakery & Deli and the Neighbourhood Espresso Workshop’s made both Best Coffee Served & Best Community Café sections.

The Most Welcoming Café of the Year nods include Kilkenny’s Orange Café, located at the Danville Business Park in Loughboy.

Winners will be announced Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dublin, on Tuesday, August 21.

Tickets for the event are free with more details available on Facebook.