Call for Carlow man to come forward after finding purse in University Hospital Waterford

A Carlow man who found a purse at University Hospital Waterford is being asked to come forward.

Mary Power from Dungarvan, Co Waterford, was attending a clinic at the South Eastern facility last Thursday and as she was leaving noticed she was without some of her belongings, including an AIB card.

The bank was in touch with her that evening to say they’d been contacted by the finder who’d been accompanying a relative with a broken hand at the hospital.

He’d said that he would drop the items into Carlow Garda Station on Friday, however that didn’t happen.

While Mary understands it’s a busy time of year & he may not yet have had a chance to swing by the garda station, she called on him to come forward.

She had already cancelled her bank card and got her new one on Monday but the purse also contained cash which Mary had been saving up to buy her grandchildren Christmas presents.