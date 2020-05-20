KCLR News
Callan house party broken up by Gardai
A house party in Callan had to be broken up in the early hours of last Sunday morning.
Gardaí are reminding people that the restrictions in place are for everyones safety.
Some of the people there were from outside of the 5km zone and not part of the household.
Garda Mick Whelan says files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and charges could follow.