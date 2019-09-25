Callan secondary schools to amalgamate by September 2022

A date has now been set for the 2 second level schools in Callan to merge.

A steering committee for the project was launched last night to get the amalgamation process started between St Brigid’s and Coláiste Eamonn Rís.

It’s headed up by Chairperson Frank Smith who’s joined by two other Trustees, the existing principals Mary O’Keeffe and Canice Hickey and school chairpersons of both facilities as well as those representing parents & staff.

The plan is for the new school to be up and running by September 2022.

The primary schools in the town previously merged in 2007 to form Bunscoil McAuley Rice.