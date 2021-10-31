KCLR News

Callan’s Abhainn Rí Festival culminates with a parade at 2pm today

There'll be stalls, face painting, a vintage car display plus more

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart Send an email 31/10/2021

If you’re looking for a fun-filled family Hallowe’en, Callan is the place to be today.

The Abhainn Rí festival has full line-up of events.

Today the Abhainn Rí culminates with a parade down Green Street that gets underway from 2 o’clock.

There’ll be stalls, face painting, a vintage car display, a demonstration from Callan’s Cardiac First Responders, and – for the spooky day that’s in it – psychic readings with medium, Helen Starr.

Prizes will also be given out for best dressed.

 

 

 

