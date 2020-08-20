Calls for clarity over weddings after the government imposed new restrictions this week

There are calls for clarity over weddings after the government introduced new restrictions this week.

Indoor gatherings and events are now limited to six people – however there is an exception for weddings.

Up to 50 people are allowed to attend indoor weddings.

But wedding planner Tara Fay says the guidelines aren’t clear enough:

“I think people just want to know, is it the same if they’re in a venue that is not a hotel”.

“So for example there are lots of venues around the county that are country houses, people will be having weddings at home in marquees and also people will have weddings in restaurant settings, so I think the confusion is from that point of view, there just needs to be some clarity” she said.