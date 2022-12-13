Calls for dreams of a greener Christmas across Carlow and Kilkenny instead of a white one

We should be dreaming of a greener Christmas – not a white one.

And it could be as simple as being more careful about what wrapping paper we buy.

Kilkenny’s Environmental Awareness Officer Bernadette Maloney says not all of it is recyclable so avoid anything too shiny and plastic looking.

She adds that maybe we should looking at looking at other ways of wrapping or presenting our gifts and notes if you are unsure what you should do with your waste this festive season you should check out mywaste.ie and stopfoodwaste.ie for the most eco-friendly options.

Hear the conversation she had in full with our Matt O’Keeffe here: