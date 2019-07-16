Calls for Heroic Garda to be Honoured by Kilkenny County Council

Tuesday 16th July

A local councillor has called for the Garda who saved a man from drowning in the River Nore to be honoured by the council.

Garda Caroline O’Brien witnessed a man going into the river from John’s Bridge in the early hours of Sunday morning almost two weeks ago.

She went in after him and managed to swim with him to safety using a life-buoy.

Councillor John Coonan says she should be recognised for her heroic actions.