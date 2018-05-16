Calls for more lifeguards along Barrow in Carlow

There’s calls for more lifeguards to be brought in so that people can swim safely in more spots on the river in the summer.

Carlow County Council is currently advertising for lifeguards for two other areas; at Bagenalstown, and at Clashganny near Borris.

Councillor Fergal Browne has asked the local authorities to look into getting more lifeguarded areas.

He says Carlow Town should have its own designated spot to swim in safely when the sun shines.