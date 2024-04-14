Local councillors have voted not to place any election posters in the core of Kilkenny city in the upcoming local elections.

The seven members of the municipal council including Martin Brett, John Coonan, Maria Dollard, David Fitzgerald, Joe Malone, Andrew McGuinness, Eugene McGuinness voted at a meeting on Friday.

It’s a non binding vote as only the seven sitting members have said they will not put up any election posters in the core of the city.

However, its understood that 19 candidates are running in the Local Elections in June.

Mayor of Kilkenny Joe Malone says he hopes the remaining candidates will also refrain from putting posters up around the city…

“We’re not going to put posters in the city, I’m not doing posters anywhere. There are seven seats up for grabs, about 19 candidates now at the moment, and if everybody was going to put posters in the core of the city, so we said we wouldn’t.

I would hope that the other candidates would do like wise, you know, in the spirit of it and Keep Kilkenny Beautiful has asked for that as well.”