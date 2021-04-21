Calls for South Kilkenny cheese factory development to go ahead as soon as possible

Local politicians and farm groups are calling for the building of a massive cheese factory in South Kilkenny to go ahead as soon as possible.

Glanbia are proposing to set up the €140 million factory at Belview with it’s Dutch partners.

A High Court action by environmental body An Taisce to block the plans was shot down yesterday.

KCLR’s Agricultural Correspondent Matt O’Keeffe explained on The Way It Is last evening that the idea of the factory was to use the extra milk being produced by local dairy farmers since the EU milk quotas were abolished.

While Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said the sooner the project gets underway the better for the local economy.

Listen back to their conversation with our Edward Hayden here: