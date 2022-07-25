Calls for time off to be granted to grieving pet owners in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

Calls are being made for workers dealing with the death of a pet to be given time off.

Dogs Trust is launching its ‘Not Just A Dog’ campaign to highlight the impact of pet loss for which more than 2,700 people were surveyed.

As part of that the charity surveyed more than 2,700 people – the results show that 51% of respondents said the death of a dog felt similar or worse than losing a family member while 71% described being ‘devastated’ at such a loss.

Comedian PJ Gallagher says the death of a dog is a tough time; “I’ve always had dogs my whole life growing up and to me a house just doesn’t really feel a home unless there’s a dog in it and that dog you say they’re like members of family but to me they kinda are family and I know that each time I’ve said goodbye to a dog it’s been very, very hard with the grieving and the companionship I’ve had with those dogs it meant so much to me and saying goodbye to them was a really difficult thing to do”.