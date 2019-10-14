Calls to build part of Tullow’s Outer Relief Road to be heard by Carlow County Council

Carlow County Council will hear calls today to finally build part of the Outer Relief Road in Tullow.

Councillor Will Paton says it’s been in the development plan for the area for about 50 years but nothing’s been done.

He says the ideal situation would be a second bridge over the Slaney.

But speaking to KCLR News, he says he was told by Transport Infrastructure Ireland that a second bridge isn’t an option noting “Unless the population exceeds 20,000 people we weren’t going to get a second bridge over the River Slaney in Tullow, if that’s reality we have to look at alternatives and to me the obvious alternative is to look to construct part of the relief road going from the Castledermot Road straight through the Bunclody Road and that would mean crossing the Carlow Road & Rathoe Road, I’d like to see that done in the next couple of years”.

He adds “It is on the Tullow Development Plan since the mid 1960s and back in December 2016 Carlow County Council commissioned a plan with road plan constructing & looked at the proposed relief road & the assessment of maybe an alternative alignment but nothing’s happened, I’m very anxious now that bridge works have been completed let’s get a move on, lets future proof Tullow in terms of traffic”.