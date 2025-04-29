ADVERTISEMENT
Áine’s back in studio this week to join Martin and Lillian.
Kilkenny took on Cork in the Electric Ireland Minor Camogie All-Ireland on Sunday at UPMC Nowlan Park. We had members of the victorious team in studio with us along with their manager David Maher.
We also hear post match interviews from goalkeeper Ella Walton, Back Jessica Smith and Sisters Rachel and Emily Phelan.The crew also look ahead to the Leinster Intermediate and Senior semi-finals at the weekend as Dublin take on Carlow, Kilkenny take on Laois while Dublin will take on Kilkenny in the senior semi-final. Get new episodes of Camán Caint every Tuesday during the regular season. Follow for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you do your podcast listening. Contact the podcast by emailing [email protected].
