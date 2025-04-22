Just Martin and Lillian in studio this week.

Martin chats to Mikey Mangan Carlow Manager as his side beat Westmeath in the quarter-final of this years Leinster Intermediate Championship to setup a semi-final in two weeks time.

Meanwhile Kilkenny also beat Meath to reach the semi-final as well.

We look back at the U16 team in their quest for glory as they played Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The Minor B team were in action in the Leinster Final at the weekend as they took on Kildare we find out how they got on.

We look ahead to the Minor A team who will play in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday in this years All-Ireland Final.

