Campaign underway to highlight lung cancer symptoms as clinic referrals drop by 27%

Lung cancer referrals to rapid access clinics dropped by 27% during Covid-19.

The Irish Cancer Society says confusion around symptoms and fears of accessing healthcare could have stopped up to 244 people with suspected symptoms from seeking medical advice.

It’s launching a new awareness campaign to highlight symptoms, which include a persistent or changing cough, weight loss and chest or shoulder pain.

Spokesperson, Kevin O’Hagan, says the numbers are worrying commenting “People obviously are out there with perhaps lung cancer symptoms and they’re not presenting to their GP, it actually represents a decrease of about 27% in the number of referrals to lung cancer clinics so the campaign really is about encouraging people with symptoms of lung cancer to get themselves checked out”.